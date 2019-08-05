Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. Exelon also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. 7,878,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077,719. Exelon has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.96.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

