Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXEL. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Exelixis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,895. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.64. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 217,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $4,476,348.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,482 shares of company stock worth $11,613,097. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 120,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 999.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.