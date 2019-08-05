Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Down 1.2%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $164.00 and last traded at $164.00, 300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.57.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, unsecured personal loans, personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.