Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVK. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.83 ($35.85).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €22.91 ($26.64) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.48. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

