Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

LON:ECEL opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36. Eurocell has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 259.80 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.84.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eurocell will post 2240.0000713 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

