ETHLend Market Cap Hits $5.10 Million (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One ETHLend token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, ABCC and BiteBTC. ETHLend has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHLend has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHLend alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00236317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.01321340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00021627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00103772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ETHLend Profile

ETHLend launched on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, BiteBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.