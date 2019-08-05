Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.01 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, ACX and Binance. Etherparty has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $4.01 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00236882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.01317575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00103389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,869,578 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

