ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.94. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 1,478 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $166.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 84,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

