Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

EQBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Equity BancShares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Equity BancShares by 69,550.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

