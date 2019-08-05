Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $8,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Santander raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Banco Santander raised Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.07. 60,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.92. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

