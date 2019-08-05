Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCC opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.68. Environmental Tectonics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 229.71% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

