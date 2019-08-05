Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 27,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.38. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Entera Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.