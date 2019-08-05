Energizer (ENR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $556.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.61 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENR opened at $40.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55. Energizer has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.31 per share, with a total value of $74,677.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

