Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.18

Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 2073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

