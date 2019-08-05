Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of EIGI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 3,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,688. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $740.02 million, a P/E ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased 148,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $751,516.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,107,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,534 over the last 90 days. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 763.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

