Encana (NYSE:ECA) PT Raised to $9.50 at National Bank Financial

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Encana in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Encana in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Encana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of ECA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.26. 566,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,844,492. Encana has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

In other Encana news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,812. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 116,450 shares of company stock worth $608,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Encana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 125,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Encana by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,514,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 309,300 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Encana by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 36,377,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Encana by 2,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 868,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 839,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

