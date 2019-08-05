Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is SL Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 5.1% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,741 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,663,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,833,000 after purchasing an additional 895,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enbridge by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,089,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,420 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,372,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,469,000 after purchasing an additional 652,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,809,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,457 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.85. 1,375,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.