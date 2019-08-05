Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.62. Eltek shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 129.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned 3.30% of Eltek at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

