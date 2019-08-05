Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 707,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,948,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.87. 10,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,134. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

