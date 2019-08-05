Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viacom by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,179,000 after acquiring an additional 215,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viacom by 40.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Viacom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,660,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,897,000 after acquiring an additional 271,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viacom by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,310,000 after acquiring an additional 865,520 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Viacom by 6.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,861,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,473,000 after acquiring an additional 302,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.42. 36,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58. Viacom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.