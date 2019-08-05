Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care makes up about 1.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Health Care alerts:

Shares of IHF traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.58. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $172.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.