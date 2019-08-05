Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,869,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 417,172 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,336,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,156,000 after buying an additional 378,680 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,211,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,082,000 after buying an additional 323,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $10,327,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. 7,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.84.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $20,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 636 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $25,052.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,360,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.