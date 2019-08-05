Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. Electromed shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 5,340 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Electromed by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Electromed by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Electromed by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 90,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Electromed by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electromed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 124,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.