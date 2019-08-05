Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. Electromed shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 5,340 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter.
Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.
See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.