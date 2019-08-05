EDRCoin Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $293,268.00 and approximately $53,170.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

