Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EV. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eaton Vance in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Eaton Vance from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

EV traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $411.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 282,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

