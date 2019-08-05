Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.20 for the period. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.18-1.20 EPS.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 675,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,551. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,616.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald E. Kendall sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $83,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,568 shares in the company, valued at $215,511.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $860,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

