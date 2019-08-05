E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY opened at $10.13 on Thursday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

