Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

DX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.21 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of DX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.90. 518,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $395.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.61. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at $988,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,295,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 70.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 75.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,084 shares in the last quarter.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

