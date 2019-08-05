DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

DSDVY traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,153. DSV AS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.87.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

