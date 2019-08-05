Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.81, 5,720,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 3,567,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBX. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Get Dropbox alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.58 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $376,984.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 12,176 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $284,066.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,092 shares of company stock worth $2,707,227. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.