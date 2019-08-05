Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 486 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 16.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18,453.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $165.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.