Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $154.53 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.96.

