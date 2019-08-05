Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of RDY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 609,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

