Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$218,923.73 in Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.16, for a total value of C$218,923.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,527,979.88.

TSE DOL traded down C$0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting C$49.09. 500,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,857. Dollarama Inc has a 12 month low of C$30.70 and a 12 month high of C$52.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.96. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.98.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$828.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$803.80 million. Research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOL. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

