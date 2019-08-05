Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

DLB stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $57.96. 22,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,664. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $534,219.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,184.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,127,730 shares of company stock valued at $73,839,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,476.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 167,161 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

