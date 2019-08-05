Discovery Communications (DISCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Discovery Communications to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

In other Discovery Communications news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 35,900 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,862.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.