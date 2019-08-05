Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
DIOD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research cut shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $39.74 on Friday. Diodes has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $190,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,665.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $412,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,244.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,830 shares of company stock valued at $812,975 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after buying an additional 134,372 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 6.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,501,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 78,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 36,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.