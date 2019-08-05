Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DIOD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research cut shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $39.74 on Friday. Diodes has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $190,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,665.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $412,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,244.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,830 shares of company stock valued at $812,975 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after buying an additional 134,372 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 6.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,501,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 78,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 36,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

