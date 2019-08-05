Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Novaexchange, CoinExchange and YoBit. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $778.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006910 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004018 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

