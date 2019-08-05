DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,924.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at $949,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRH stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.53. 77,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

