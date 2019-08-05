DHT (DHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $753.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80. DHT has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of DHT from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.17 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

