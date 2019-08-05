DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.71.

DXCM stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.93. DexCom has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 468.67 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $46,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $694,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 40,719 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 121,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

