Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEZ. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Deutz has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.16 ($10.65).

Shares of ETR:DEZ opened at €5.80 ($6.74) on Thursday. Deutz has a 1 year low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 1 year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The stock has a market cap of $701.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.38.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

