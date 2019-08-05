Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.63. Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 12,451,315 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a €17.60 ($20.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.67 ($19.38).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

