Deutsche Bank Trims Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Target Price to $73.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

EMR traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 874,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,350. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after buying an additional 355,369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

