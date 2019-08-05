DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, RTT News reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

In related news, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 54,402 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,992,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel P. Key acquired 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $202,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,432.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,395 and sold 129,762 shares valued at $7,142,203. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 992,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

