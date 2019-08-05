Denarius (D) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,461.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,461.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,036,255 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

