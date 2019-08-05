Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.425-4.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion.Delphi Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

NYSE DLPH traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLPH shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Delphi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delphi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.