DEEX Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. DEEX has a total market cap of $591,310.00 and approximately $5,213.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009531 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004559 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

