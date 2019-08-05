Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DCPH. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. 506,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,040. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $854.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.34. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $52,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $94,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 497,427 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,974,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

