Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0016

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $104,339.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Huobi, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00238811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.01358351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021239 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00102547 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

